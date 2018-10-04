Campus construction continues

Princeton ISD is helping to manage multiple construction projects now underway within the district.

Currently, the PHS softball and baseball fields are being turfed and another football field is under construction for junior high play near the multipurpose facility.

According to Superintendent Phil Anthony, the secondary junior high field will let two junior high football games take place on the same night. One team will play at Jackie Hendricks Stadium and one team will play at the new stadium and then they will alternate weeks.

Both Southard Junior High, the district’s second junior high, and Lowe Elementary, the fifth elementary school, are now under construction. They will be open for the fall 2019 school year.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

