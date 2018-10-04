Deadline to register to vote is October 9

Princeton residents have until next week if they want to register to vote in the Nov. 6 local election. The deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Princeton voters are being asked to select three city council members, three school board members, alcohol-by-the-drink proposition along with major state races including the governor and a $750 million bond election for road improvements for Collin County.

For the city council election, incumbent Mike Gullien and Nikki Krum are running for Place 3, Richard Sheehan and Robert Bellon, Jr. are seeking election for Place 4 and incumbent councilmember Steve Deffibaugh is running unopposed for Place 5.

