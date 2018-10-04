Sting delivered: Yellow Jackets take down Panthers in district

DENISON – Princeton football was unable to spoil Denison’s Homecoming festivities last Friday at Munson Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets flew away with the 45-20 victory in District 7-5A Div. II.

Princeton went to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in district, while Denison improved to 3-2 and 2-1 in district.

Princeton came out hot to start the game as Brendon Strickland connected with Tristan Gee for a 28-yard touchdown pass.

