Vehicle burglaries on the rise; PD reminds citizens to lock cars

Princeton police department is warning citizens not to leave vehicles unlocked or valuables inside their cars as a string of vehicle burglaries have taken place throughout the city.

Over the past two weeks the department has responded to more than 20 burglary of a vehicle calls, all of which, according to Princeton PD Captain James Waters, were crimes of opportunity.

“It is important for citizens to keep their doors locked in their vehicles and close their garage doors,” he said.

Thefts included miscellaneous items such as spare change to more serious in nature, including firearms.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

