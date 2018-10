Students and community members were in a spirited mood at a black light pep rally Friday, Oct. 5. Festivities for Homecoming included Freaky Friday where parents were encouraged to attend class with their students, a Homecoming parade at 3 p.m., coronation of the Homecoming Queen and King at 6:15 p.m. and the football game against Frisco at 7 p.m.

