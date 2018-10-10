Veteran photo deadline nears

Each year, thousands of veterans are honored with an annual celebration called Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

This year C&S Media will continue to pay tribute to veterans and active duty personnel in a special section publishing Nov. 8. However, we need your help. If you have a veteran or active duty military personnel that you want to honor for Veterans Day please send us a photo, along with their name, branch of service and years served for inclusion in the section. Deadline for photos is Oct. 23.

Please indicate which community the photos are associated with so they can be placed in the correct special section for The Wylie News, the Murphy Monitor, The Sachse News, The Princeton Herald or The Farmersville Times.

Email photos and information to [email protected] or bring it by the newspaper office at 110 N. Ballard in downtown Wylie.

Any size photo is acceptable and photos may be picked up a week after the section publishes.

All branches of service are included as well as all wars and conflicts.

If your photo has been published in the past editions, it will be included as part of the section.

For more information call 972-442-5515 ext. 25.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe in print or online.