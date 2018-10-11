City logo topic of conversation

Logo designs for the city of Princeton and citizen feedback are topics of conversation among locals.

The branding efforts, at a cost of $8,000, have been paid for through the EDC, the CDC and the city.

Mayor John-Mark Caldwell said that the project is about much more than just a new logo.

“It’s about marketing our city,” he said.

The branding process began in summer 2017 when Eisenberg and Associates began marketing and branding efforts for the city. A marketing presentation was held for both the Princeton Community Development Corporation (CDC) and Economic Development Corporation (EDC). In Sept. 2017 there was a joint work session by the design firm to kickoff the branding and messaging project.

In January 2018, tagline concepts were presented to both the EDC and CDC followed by logo concepts in February to both boards.

A new logo was approved by city council in March 2018. The logo featured Princeton in a serif font, with the O replaced by a red exclamation point. It also included a tagline of ‘Catch the Excitement.’

By Wyndi Veigel • [email protected]