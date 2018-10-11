Parents, students battle it out on Freaky Friday

Arriving in full Texas splendor Homecoming took Princeton by storm Friday, Oct. 5.

A slew of activities were held to commemorate the event.

While walking around the halls of Princeton High School Friday, to the outside observer it would have looked just like a regular Homecoming day.

Students traversed the halls showcasing elaborate mums, garters and Panther spirit.

Except some of the students were a bit older than a typical teenager. They were, in fact, parents of said teens.

The PHS annual Freaky Friday event takes the opportunity to showcase what students endure on a daily basis … crowded hallways, short class breaks and assignments in their classes. It also allows a little parent and student bonding time and creates an exhilarative Homecoming day.

By Wyndi Veigel • [email protected]