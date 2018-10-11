Raccoons hand Panthers defeat on Homecoming

Princeton had their party spoiled last Friday at the hands of Frisco on Homecoming.

The Raccoons handed the Panthers a 47-34 defeat in District 7-5A Div. II at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

Princeton went to 0-3 in district and 1-4 overall, while Frisco improved to 3-3 and 3-1 in district.

Frisco struck first for the only score of the first quarter with a 1-yard quarterback sneak from Carter Yates.

After Jake Gaster’s extra point the score read 7-0 Frisco.

To start the second quarter, Strickland found Tristan Gee for the 8-yard score. The ensuing extra point from Nico Ledesma tied the game at 7-all.

Frisco was able to answer immediately, with a 66-yard pass to Max Sowerwine from Carter Yates on the second play of the drive. Jake Gaster kicked the point after.

A returning Jay Hill led the Panthers to a 6-yard scoring run and extra point kick was no good, cutting the lead to 14-13.

By Clay Foster • [email protected]