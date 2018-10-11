Transit service to help those in need

A transit program for the elderly, disabled or low income is available in Princeton and surrounding areas.

The subsidized service is available to participants who are 65 years of age, or older, or are disabled. The provider is Denton County Transportation Authority in partnership with the four participating cities and Irving Holdings.

Eligible users are able to purchase a taxi voucher for 25 percent of the voucher’s value with a limit of $400 per month, per user. Residents of the four cities can use the convenience of regular taxi service to get to destinations such as grocery stores, senior centers, libraries, medical facilities and more.

A variety of taxis are participating in the program, but not all are handicap accessible. Accessible service must be requested at the time of scheduling. Trips are booked by contacting Irving Holdings at 972-728-6789. Operating hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Application for the service may be completed by telephone to DCTA customer service, 940-243-0077, and by email at [email protected]

Fares are paid with a prepaid taxi debit card issued when applications are approved. Trip estimates can be provided upon request.

Service is provided curb-to-curb, customers must be able to get themselves into and out of the taxi, service animals are permitted and cancellations must be made at least two hours in advance of a scheduled pickup time.

Those wanting an application for the service can get them on the city’s website at www.princetontx.gov, at city hall or by emailing [email protected]

By Wyndi Veigel • [email protected]