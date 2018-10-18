Annual Fall Festival set for Oct. 27

A plethora of pumpkins and fall fun is right around the corner as Princeton’s annual Fall Festival approaches.

The festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park.

This year’s event will include a kids’ zone area open until 5 p.m., bull riding from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., mutton busting at 3 p.m. and crafts and vendors open for the entire event.

Unlimited play bracelets for the kids’ zone are available for $5 each and mutton busting is a $25 fee for kids 55 lbs. and under.

“We really hope everyone comes out and enjoys the event,” Community Relations Coordinator Stephanie O’Brien said.

The event will also include a Carter Care blood drive from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A pumpkin patch and a hayride will also be featured at the festival.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

