Council approves Second Street reconstruction

Those traversing Second Street will be excited to learn that the city has contracted with Kimley-Horn for the reconstruction of the damaged roadway.

At the Tuesday, Oct. 9 special called city council meeting councilmembers unanimously approved a not-to-exceed cost of $140,500.

“The city of Princeton has determined that it is in the best interest of the city to reconstruct Second Street including improved drainage, underground utilities, and concrete paving,” the resolution for the project states.

This amount will allow the city’s engineering firm to design Second Street from intersection of East Brown Street northward to the entrance into Lacy Elementary at East College Avenue. The project will include roadway, storm drainage, water, wastewater, franchise utility coordination, bidding and construction phase services. The roadway will be 31 feet with sidewalks on both sides and curbs.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

