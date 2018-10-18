Early voting opens Monday

Early voting for the Nov. 6 General Election starts Monday, Oct. 22, and runs through Friday, Nov. 2.

The election features races for most statewide and county offices, a proposed $750 million in Collin County bonds, a local alcohol proposition, city of Princeton city council and Princeton ISD school board elections.

Those wanting to vote in Princeton can cast ballots at Princeton City Hall at 123 W. Princeton Dr.

Ballots can also be cast at any Collin County voting location.

Times for early voting are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22-26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29-Nov. 22.

Princeton voters will be deciding among five candidates for three school board seats including incumbents Lisa Caldwell, Tim Tidwell and Bob Lovelady along with John Kusterbeck and Joe Gilliam. The top three vote-getters will be elected to the board. City council elections are also on top with five candidates on the ballot. Incumbent councilmember Steve Deffibaugh will run unopposed to retain his Place 5 seat. Incumbent Mike Guillen will face off against Nikki Krum for Place 3. Richard Sheehan and Robert Joseph Bellon Jr. are both running for Place 4, which is an open seat.

Voters will also be able to cast their vote for or against a local alcohol proposition, which would allow the legal sale of mixed beverages in restaurants by food and beverage certificate holders only.

For more information about local elections, see The Princeton Herald Voters Guide in the Oct. 18 edition.

Collin County voters are also asked to decide a $750 million bond issue primarily earmarked for transportation projects and not expected to raise the property tax rate. The bonds are divided into three parts, $600 million for the construction of non-tolled, high-speed highways and freeways throughout the county, $10 million for park and open space purposes and $140 million for the construction of roads throughout the county, including participation in joint county-state and county-city projects.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

