FD speaks to Harper Elementary students about fire safety

As October moves forward, local fire departments have been out and about educating the public and students about fire safety.

Oct. 7 – 13 was fire prevention week and both Princeton and Lowry Crossing Fire Departments took the opportunity to share tips with students.

Harper Elementary School students received a visit from Lowry Crossing FD members who educated classmates about how to get out in case of a fire, dial 9-1-1 for emergencies and have a meeting place for after a fire.

The National Fire Protection Association states that four out of five U.S. fire deaths occur in the home. It’s partially due to this statistic that firefighters begin prevention education at a young age.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

