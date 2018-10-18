History is made: Panthers win first district game at Class 5A level

FRISCO – Princeton earned its first district win as a Class 5A program on Friday, Oct. 12.

They rolled 55-0 over Frisco Memorial in District 7-5A Div. II at Memorial Stadium.

“I’m very proud of the way that we played,” PHS head coach Clint Surratt said.

The Panthers improved to 2-4 overall at 1-3 in district. Memorial dropped to 1-6 and 1-4 in district.

By Clay Foster • Contributing Writer • [email protected]

