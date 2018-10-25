Council approves city hall design firm

Princeton City Council this week approved $731,250 to design a new city hall to be located in Crossroads Development on the east side of town along Hwy. 380.

The council met Tuesday, Oct. 23 in regular session. Other business included a presentation on Hwy. 380 expansion plans and approving funds to design a new city park.

The site for a new city hall is on five acres out of 14 acres set aside for public space in the multi-use development. The city hall will house the police department, fire administration, city council chambers, municipal court, city administration, developmental services, finance and utility billing.

Selected for the design is the architectural firm of Perkins and Will. A representative of the firm, Phil Callison, explained that they would meet with city officials and citizens to create concepts and come up with a consensus for the final design.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

For the full story see the Oct. 25 edition or subscribe online.