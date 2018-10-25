Leopards pounce on district win: Panthers drop to 2-5 overall

Princeton football faced a district defeat in a steady rain at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

Lovejoy came away with the 49-6 win in 7-5A Div. II on Friday, Oct. 19.

“They are a very talented team and we did some things that hurt our chances win,” PHS head coach Clint Surratt said.

Princeton dropped to 2-5 overall and 1-4 in district. Lovejoy improved to 5-1 and 4-1 in district.

