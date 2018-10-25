Princeton ISD to put long-range planning committee in place

The Princeton Independent School Board is preparing for even more growth and recently started the long range planning process again.

At the Monday, Oct. 22 special called meeting, Superintendent Phil Anthony prepared the board to make decisions to put a long-range planning committee to work.

“Our 10-year plan is now almost at the end and it has been a two year plan,” Anthony said.

Information shared with the board stated that optimum capacity enrollment for elementary campuses are 600 students, while the maximum is 800; optimum for middle schools is 600, while the maximum is 1,000 and the optimum for high schools is 1,000 with the maximum not to exceed 2,400.

