Walmart arsonist found not guilty by insanity

Jairo Briceno-Barrientos, 30, of Princeton who was accused of setting a fire in Walmart last year was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Briceno-Barrientos was arrested Jan. 9, 2017 on charges of arson, a Second Degree felony and criminal mischief, more than $300,000, a First Degree felony.

“At the point and time that this occurred we were just glad to be able to apprehend the suspect and are very glad that no serious harm came to anyone,” Princeton Police Captain James Waters. “We believe in our court system and that justice will be served in future days.”

State District Judge Richard Davis handed down the insanity ruling Thursday, Oct. 18 along with a finding of dangerous, emphasizing the need to seek treatment and be supervised.

Briceno-Barrientos will undergo an evaluation while he remains in the Collin County Detention Facility. The results of that exam will be presented at a hearing at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13.

During the incident, the subject set fire to several racks of clothing inside the Walmart located on Hwy. 380 using gasoline as an accelerant.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe in print or online.