Fall Festival offers family fun tomorrow

Those looking for a scary good time and fall family fun need not look far as this Saturday is the city’s annual Fall Festival at the J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park.

The event, which is free to the public, will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27.

Festival fun includes all kinds of vendors, including tasty treats, open for the entire event, Kids Zone with unlimited rides with a $5 wrist band and a Carter Care Blood Drive from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Kids under 2 play in the kids zone for free.

There are also several rodeo events including mutton busting from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and bull riding from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mutton busting is $25 per participant and kids must weigh 55 pounds or less.

A free pumpkin patch and hayride will also be taking place with the Princeton Fire Department, along with a mini combat challenge for kids where they can put their fire safety skills to the test.

“We really hope everyone comes out and has a great time this weekend,” Community Relations Coordinator Stephanie O’Brien said.

A myriad of other Halloween events are also happening over the weekend and throughout the week including a trunk or treat for all Princeton ISD students from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26 at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

The VFW Auxiliary is hosting a community-wide Halloween Costume Party at the VFW Post from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28. The event includes kids karoke, spooky ghost stories, games and lots of trick or treating goodies. The post is a non-smoking environment.

On Halloween, Oct. 31, Charles W. Smith and Sons Funeral Home will be handing out candy from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and cider and coffee for adults. The Mindy Norman Agency, located at 300 W. Princeton Dr., Ste. 11 will also be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Cowboy Church of Collin County will be hosting a free Truck or Treat at 6:30 p.m. on Halloween. Admission to the event is free. There will be a large maze, bounce house, games, prizes and candy at the event. Hot dogs, chips and a drink will be available for $1.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

