Big cat battle: Bengals pounce on Panthers for district victory

DENTON – Princeton football played its second to last road game on Friday, Oct. 26 at C.H. Collins Stadium.

The result wasn’t in their favor as Braswell came away with the 45-10 win in District 7-5A Div. II.

Princeton went to 2-6 overall and 1-6 in district. Braswell improved to 3-3 in district and 3-5 overall.

Braswell’s offense was led by running backs Kaivon Kendrick and Jeremiah Richardson, whom had a combined 218 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

By Clay Foster • Contributing Writer • [email protected]

For the full story see the Nov. 1 edition or subscribe online.