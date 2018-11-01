Early voting ends Nov. 2; General Election is Nov. 6

The 2018 election year comes to an end Tuesday, Nov. 6 when voters head to the polls to cast their ballots for candidates seeking statewide offices down to those running for school boards.

Early voting for the General Election started Oct. 22 and runs through Friday, Nov. 2. During the first seven days of early voting, 171,174 Collin County residents cast ballots. Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbert reported that is up 400 percent from the 2014 mid term elections and near the 179,492 figure for the first seven early voting days of the 2016 presidential election.

On election day, voting centers will be open throughout the county. County residents can vote from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at any of the centers.

Locations to vote in Princeton include Princeton City Hall, located at 123 W. Princeton Dr. and First Baptist Church of Branch located at 7011 FM 546 in Princeton.

At the top of Princeton’s ballot is a slew of local elections including city council and school board.

