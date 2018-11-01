PISD implements stricter criminal background checks

A newly approved policy makes criminal background checks more stringent for those volunteering for Princeton ISD.

Superintendent Phil Anthony explained to school board members at the Oct. 22 meeting that Texas Association of School Boards suggested school districts not have specific disqualifiers, rather that they leave some room for discretion.

During the meeting, the board discussed the subject at length, getting feedback from Brent Collins, a Collin County Deputy Sheriff, to whom an offer of security director for the district has been extended.

Collins explained that at the CCSO as a law enforcement officer, if a person is found guilty of a felony, then they are not eligible to be hired, regardless of deferred adjudication.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

