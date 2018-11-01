Residents asked for final logo feedback

Citizens are being asked to participate in the next step of selecting a new logo for marketing efforts within the city.

Recently the city released a new survey featuring four final logo options. The survey will run through Friday, Nov. 2 and is available online at www.princetontx.gov.

Along with the four logo choices, the city has released survey results from early October which asked for public feedback after a daily logo campaign took place through the city’s social media page.

“These are really exciting times for Princeton, we are growing and changing with every project and initiative. I am amazed to see the level of support the city receives. From the comprehensive plan update to this current branding and messaging initiative the public has come out to take part in the process, and for that the city is extremely thankful! We would not have wanted to do it without them,” City of Princeton Communication Specialist Nakia Patton said.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the full story see the Nov. 1 edition or subscribe online.