Police investigate shooting, domestic disturbance

Princeton Police and Collin County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred this afternoon in the 1800 block of Fairweather Drive in the Park Trails subdivision.

At approximately 2 p.m. Princeton officers were dispatched for a report of a domestic disturbance.

While enroute, it was reported that the male causing the disturbance had left the scene and the female victim shot herself. Upon officers arrival, the female was located outside her residence with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The suspect of the disturbance returned a short time later.

Preliminary police evidence supports that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Prior to the gunshot, the victim reported accounts of domestic abuse that occurred earlier to nearby witnesses.

The suspect was arrested for Assault Family Violence, (Class A Misdemeanor).

An investigation into the incident will continue and the police department advises this was an isolated incident. The victim was transported by air ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment and her medical condition is unknown at this time.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

