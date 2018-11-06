Early voting totals released for PISD, city council

In the Nov. 6 General Election for Princeton, early voting totals are listed below.

For City council Place 5 incumbent Steve Deffibaugh, who is unopposed, received 1,074 votes (100 percent).

In Place 3 city council Nikki Krum received 867 votes (60 percent) and incumbent Mike Guillen received 578 votes (40 percent).

For Place 4 city council, Richard Sheehan received 733 votes (57.90 percent) and Robert Joseph Bellon Jr. received 533 votes (42.10 percent).

The liquor by the drink referendum on the ballot has received 1,842 votes (85.56 percent) in favor of the proposition and 311 votes against, or 14.44 percent.

In the Princeton ISD School board race incumbents Lisa Caldwell and Bob Lovelady are in the lead, along with Joe Gilliam. Caldwell received 1,885 votes (29.44 percent), Lovelady received 1,625 votes (25.38 percent) and Joe Gilliam received 1,252 (19.55 percent.)

Incumbent Tim Tidwell received 1,172 votes (18.30 percent) and John F. Kusterbeck received 469 votes or 7.32 percent.

In early voting totals, 289,007 cast their ballots out of 581,684 eligible voters or 49.68 percent.

These results are early voting totals only and the next round of results will be available around 8:30 p.m. tonight.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For continuing Election Night coverage, follow The Princeton Herald.