Fifth round election day, early voting totals

In the Nov. 6 General Election for Princeton, early voting totals and the fifth round of Election Day totals are listed below. Totals are 49 out of 68 vote centers reporting.

For City council Place 5 incumbent Steve Deffibaugh, who is unopposed, received 1,386 votes (100 percent).

In Place 3 city council Nikki Krum received 1,110 votes (59.33 percent) and incumbent Mike Guillen received 761 votes (40.67 percent).

For Place 4 city council, Richard Sheehan received 945 votes (57.76 percent) and Robert Joseph Bellon Jr. received 691 votes (42.24 percent).

Liquor by the drink referendum on the ballot has received 2,387 votes (85.31 percent) in favor of the proposition and 411 votes against, or 14.69 percent.

In the Princeton ISD School board race incumbents Lisa Caldwell and Bob Lovelady are in the lead, along with Joe Gilliam. Caldwell received 2,483 votes (29.96 percent), Lovelady received 2,175 votes (26.25 percent) and Joe Gilliam received 1,560 (18.82 percent.)

Incumbent Tim Tidwell received 1,480 votes (17.86 percent) and John F. Kusterbeck received 589 votes or 7.11 percent.

For Collin County 333,989 cast their ballots out of 581,684 eligible voters or 57.44 percent.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For continuing Election Night coverage, follow The Princeton Herald.