First round of Election Day, early voting released

In the Nov. 6 General Election for Princeton, early voting totals and the first round of Election Day totals are listed below. Totals are two out of 68 vote centers reporting.

For City council Place 5 incumbent Steve Deffibaugh, who is unopposed, received 1,081 votes (100 percent).

In Place 3 city council Nikki Krum received 871 votes (59.94 percent) and incumbent Mike Guillen received 582 votes (40.06 percent).

For Place 4 city council, Richard Sheehan received 737 votes (57.89 percent) and Robert Joseph Bellon Jr. received 536 votes (42.11 percent).

Liquor by the drink referendum on the ballot has received 1,849 votes (85.52 percent) in favor of the proposition and 313 votes against, or 14.48 percent.

In the Princeton ISD School board race incumbents Lisa Caldwell and Bob Lovelady are in the lead, along with Joe Gilliam. Caldwell received 1,894 votes (29.46 percent), Lovelady received 1,635 votes (25.43 percent) and Joe Gilliam received 1,255 (19.52 percent.)

Incumbent Tim Tidwell received 1,174 votes (18.26 percent) and John F. Kusterbeck received 469 votes or 7.32 percent.

For Collin County 290,280 cast their ballots out of 581,684 eligible voters or 49.90 percent.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For continuing Election Night coverage, follow The Princeton Herald.