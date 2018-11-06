Fourth round election day, early voting totals

In the Nov. 6 General Election for Princeton, early voting totals and the fourth round of Election Day totals are listed below. Totals are 36 out of 68 vote centers reporting.

For City council Place 5 incumbent Steve Deffibaugh, who is unopposed, received 1,366 votes (100 percent).

In Place 3 city council Nikki Krum received 1,090 votes (59.21 percent) and incumbent Mike Guillen received 751 votes (40.79 percent).

For Place 4 city council, Richard Sheehan received 939 votes (58.18 percent) and Robert Joseph Bellon Jr. received 675 votes (41.82 percent).

Liquor by the drink referendum on the ballot has received 2,350 votes (85.45 percent) in favor of the proposition and 400 votes against, or 14.55 percent.

In the Princeton ISD School board race incumbents Lisa Caldwell and Bob Lovelady are in the lead, along with Joe Gilliam. Caldwell received 2,438 votes (29.80 percent), Lovelady received 2,150 votes (26.28 percent) and Joe Gilliam received 1,547 (18.91 percent.)

Incumbent Tim Tidwell received 1,464 votes (17.90 percent) and John F. Kusterbeck received 582 votes or 7.11 percent.

For Collin County 318,613 cast their ballots out of 581,684 eligible voters or 54.77 percent.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For continuing Election Night coverage, follow The Princeton Herald.