Second round election day, early voting up

In the Nov. 6 General Election for Princeton, early voting totals and the first round of Election Day totals are listed below. Totals are nine out of 68 vote centers reporting.

For City council Place 5 incumbent Steve Deffibaugh, who is unopposed, received 1,133 votes (100 percent).

In Place 3 city council Nikki Krum received 923 votes (60.37 percent) and incumbent Mike Guillen received 606 votes (39.63 percent).

For Place 4 city council, Richard Sheehan received 770 votes (57.55 percent) and Robert Joseph Bellon Jr. received 568 votes (42.45 percent).

Liquor by the drink referendum on the ballot has received 1,940 votes (85.46 percent) in favor of the proposition and 330 votes against, or 14.54 percent.

In the Princeton ISD School board race incumbents Lisa Caldwell and Bob Lovelady are in the lead, along with Joe Gilliam. Caldwell received 2,010 votes (29.59 percent), Lovelady received 1,739 votes (25.60 percent) and Joe Gilliam received 1,321 (19.45 percent.)

Incumbent Tim Tidwell received 1,228 votes (18.08 percent) and John F. Kusterbeck received 494 votes or 7.27 percent.

For Collin County 294,080 cast their ballots out of 581,684 eligible voters or 50.56 percent.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor

