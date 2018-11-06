Third round election day, early voting up

In the Nov. 6 General Election for Princeton, early voting totals and the third round of Election Day totals are listed below. Totals are 19 out of 68 vote centers reporting.

For City council Place 5 incumbent Steve Deffibaugh, who is unopposed, received 1,345 votes (100 percent).

In Place 3 city council Nikki Krum received 1,079 votes (59.38 percent) and incumbent Mike Guillen received 738 votes (40.62 percent).

For Place 4 city council, Richard Sheehan received 925 votes (58.10 percent) and Robert Joseph Bellon Jr. received 568 votes (41.90 percent).

Liquor by the drink referendum on the ballot has received 2,341 votes (85.53 percent) in favor of the proposition and 391 votes against, or 14.47 percent.

In the Princeton ISD School board race incumbents Lisa Caldwell and Bob Lovelady are in the lead, along with Joe Gilliam. Caldwell received 2,309 votes (29.09 percent), Lovelady received 2,041 votes (26.21 percent) and Joe Gilliam received 1,482 (19.03 percent.)

Incumbent Tim Tidwell received 1,399 votes (17.96 percent) and John F. Kusterbeck received 557 votes or 7.15 percent.

For Collin County 300,268 cast their ballots out of 581,684 eligible voters or 51.63 percent.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For continuing Election Night coverage, follow The Princeton Herald.