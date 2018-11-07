Alcohol referendum passes; Krum, Deffibaugh, Sheehan, Caldwell, Gillam, Lovelady elected

A large voter turnout resulted in Princeton school board and city council candidates being elected in Tuesday’s election.

Voters headed to the polls to choose candidates for three seats on both city of Princeton council posts and the Princeton Independent School District board of trustees. The ballot also included an alcohol referendum to allow the sale of mixed drinks in restaurants. Voting was also held for statewide and county races.

In the city council election for Place 3, newcomer Nikki Krum was elected with 1,116 votes, or 59.30 percent while incumbent Mike Guillen received 766 votes, or 40.70 percent.

In Place 4 city council, Richard Sheehan was elected with 951 votes, or 57.74 percent while candidate Robert Bellon Jr. received 696 votes, or 42.26 percent.

For Place 5 city council, unopposed candidate Steve Deffibaugh was re-elected by 1,398 votes, or 100 percent.

In the Princeton ISD School board race incumbents Lisa Caldwell and Bob Lovelady were elected, along with Joe Gilliam. Caldwell received 2,506 votes (29.96 percent), Lovelady received 2,192 votes (26.21 percent) and Joe Gilliam received 1,575 (18.83 percent.) Incumbent Tim Tidwell received 1,494 votes (17.86 percent) and John F. Kusterbeck received 597 votes, or 7.11 percent. For school board, the top three candidates who receive the most votes are elected to office.

The liquor-by-the-drink referendum on the ballot overwhelming passed with 2,404 votes (85.52 percent) in favor of the proposition and 417 votes against, or 14.78 percent.

Collin County approved all three parts of a $750 million bond election addressing transportation needs to meet a growing population expected to double over the next 25 years.

Proposition A for $600 million received 221,905 (68.63 percent) for votes, Proposition B for $140 million received 221,493 (68.95 percent) for votes and Proposition C for $10 million for parks and open space received 230,923 (71.43 percent) for votes.

Republican Candy Noble received 44,312 votes (59.47 percent) to defeat Democratic nominee Ray Ash, 30,080 votes (40.43 percent), winning election as State Representative, District 89. Noble replaces Jodie Laubenberg who opted to not seek another term.

Elected County Judge was Republican Chris Hill, a former county commissioner, who received 193,168 votes (57.23 percent) to defeat Democratic nominee Danyell Lanier, 144,363 votes (42.77 percent). Current County Judge Keith Self decided to not seek a new term.

In the U.S. Senate race, GOP incumbent Ted Cruz held off Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke to win a second term. Cruz received 4.2 million votes (50.89 percent) statewide to 4.01 million (48.32 percent) cast for O’Rourke and 65,034 votes (0.78 percent) for Libertarian Neal M. Dikeman.

Republicans, who hold all statewide offices in Texas, re-elected last week included Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton, Comptroller Glen Hegar, Land Commissioner George P. Bush, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick.

Winning election to the U.S. House of Representatives, District 3, was Republican Van Taylor with 139,106 votes (54.25 percent) over Democrat Lorie Burch, 112,056 votes (44.05 percent) Taylor is replacing Sam Johnson who decided to retire at the end of the year.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, Republican, handily won re-election in District 4 by earning 188,003 votes (75.69 percent) over Democratic challenger Catherine Krantz, 57,209 votes (23.03 percent).

Winning election to the State Board of Education, District 12, was Republican Pam Little, 333,216 votes (49.46 percent) over Democrat Suzanne Smith, 322,454 votes (47.87 percent).

For State Senate, District 8, GOP nominee Angela Paxton received 169,133 votes (51.18 percent) to beat Democratic nominee Mark Phariss, 161,324 votes (48.81 percent). The office was vacated by Taylor when he entered the U.S. House contests.

Republican nominee Pat Fallon received 228,186 votes (73.69 percent) to win election to State Senate District 30 over Democrat Kevin Lopez who received 81,466 votes (26.3 percent). Fallon defeated incumbent Craig Estes in the GOP Primary earlier this year.

For State Representative, District 33, GOP incumbent Justin Holland received 53,371 votes (65.04 percent) to defeat Democrat Laura Gunn, 28,885 votes (34.95 percent).

Incumbent GOP State Representative Angie Chen Button received 27,031 votes (51.07 percent) to win re-election in District 112 over Brandy Chambers, Democrat, who received 25,891 votes (48.92 percent).

Election turnout in Collin County was 61.15 percent with 355,694 voters casting ballots, numbers that compare with the 2016 presidential election when 366,483 ballots (67.86 percent of registered voters) were cast.

In the 2014 midyear election, 177,821 ballots were cast in Collin County, representing just 36.36 percent of registered voters.

By Wyndi Veigel and Joe Reavis • [email protected]

