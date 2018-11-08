Freeze watch issued for this weekend

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a freeze watch from Friday night through Saturday morning.

Temperatures will likely dip below freezing in counties above I-20 and I-30. By the afternoon, temperatures should be above 40.

“These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation that remain outdoors,” the National Weather Service reported in a statement. “In addition, make sure outdoor animals have shelter from the expected cold temperatures Saturday morning.”

