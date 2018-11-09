Out in style: Seniors win final home game in 7-5A Div. II

Princeton football made it a night to remember for the senior class of 2019.

They rolled 42-7 over Frisco Lebanon Trail on Friday, Nov. 2 in District 7-5A Div. II action.

“We were pleased with our effort and it was nice to get the win,” PHS head coach Clint Surratt said.

The Panthers improved to 3-6 overall and 2-5 in district, with Lebanon Trail falling to 1-8 and 0-7 in district.

Led by the return of junior quarterback, Brendon Strickland, Princeton came out with confidence and a sense of urgency on offense as they were able to put up 419 total yards and six touchdowns.

By Clay Foster • Contributing Writer • [email protected]

For the complete story see the Nov. 8 edition or subscribe online.

To browse or purchase photos from this game, click here.