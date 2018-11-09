Shooting death under investigation

Police are continuing their investigation into a death that occurred after a domestic disturbance last week in the Park Trails subdivision.

According to information released in a police report from Princeton PD, Charlsea Renee Carlin, 34, and her husband, Britten Elliot Brassard, 36, were seen arguing in their garage in the 1800 block of Fairweather Drive.

Witnesses who called 911 stated that the couple had been arguing and the witness saw Brassard punch Carlin in the head several times and then choke her while throwing her to the ground. Witnesses stated Brassard was holding a young boy in his arms while the violence occurred.

Brassard then left the scene with a 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl in his vehicle, the report states.

After chasing the vehicle on foot, the report states, Carlin returned to the garage to her own vehicle. Witnesses then heard a gunshot. Police found Carlin in her vehicle with a gunshot wound. She was still breathing.

Carlin was transported via air ambulance to the hospital but later died.

Evidence is conclusive that the gunshot was self inflicted, police state.

A short time later Brassard returned to the residence. He was arrested for Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence, a Class A Misdemeanor.

The couple’s two children were later escorted with a family member to the Child Advocacy Center of Collin Collin for a forensic interview and an Emergency Protective Order application was filed.

According to Captain James Waters, Princeton police had not responded to the address before for a domestic related call.

Witnesses stated that they had seen this type of arguing from the couple before.

The investigation will conclude once toxicology information is received from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe in print or online.