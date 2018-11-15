Season concludes: Reedy makes it two wins straight wins against Princeton

FRISCO – Princeton closed out the 2018 season with a second straight loss to Reedy.

They fell 28-9 to the Lions at Memorial Stadium in the District 7-5A Div. II finale.

Princeton finished its first season as a Class 5A program 3-7 overall and 2-6 in district.

Reedy improved to 10-0 and wrapped up the district title at 8-0.

The Lions showed why they’ve been undefeated all year long, dominating in all three phases of the game. The Lions were led by running back Michael Ferrera, who totaled 275 combined yards rushing and two scores on the ground.

By Clay Foster • Contributing Writer • [email protected]

