Specialized veteran pod opens at Collin County facility

A new pod has opened at the Collin County Detention Facility to ultimately help veterans who are going through the justice system become rehabilitated members of society.

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner, in conjunction with Judge John Roach/Presiding Judge, North Texas Regional Veterans Court and Yoon Kim, the Director of Adult Probation, are partnering to open the Veterans Accessing Lifelong Opportunities for Rehabilitation (VALOR) pod at the Collin County Detention Facility/

The new pod was dedicated the new pod Friday, Nov. 2.

“I hope this program facilitates positive change for the participants through counseling, group activities, and skills-building exercises. I believe veterans should be held accountable for their actions, while being provided alternative resources for positive behavioral change,” Skinner said.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

