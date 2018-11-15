The Dignity Initiative: Education prevention sheds light on human trafficking crisis

Collin County is not immune to the human trafficking crisis that is happening in the U.S. and abroad. With Texas ranked second behind California in reported trafficking cases, there is much work to be done to educate the public about this modern form of slavery that ensnares over 100,000 children in the sex trade in the U.S. each year.

Collin College identified Human Trafficking in its latest series of The Dignity Initiative, a multi-year district-wide effort. The program is designed to educate the campus community about specific elements of gender violence and to empower community members with specific action steps to end the gender-based oppression.

Human trafficking is defined as controlling a person through force, fraud, or coercion to exploit the victim for forced labor, sexual exploitation or both. Domestic minor sex trafficking occurs when children, under the age of 18, are sexually exploited commercially through prostitution, pornography, and/or erotic entertainment.

“Each semester, we focus on an aspect of violence. This semester, we are focusing on sex trafficking,” said Sherry Rhodes, Collin College communications professor and chair of the Dignity committee. “Our goal is to create awareness about this heinous crime and also support action to stop crimes against women.”

By Sonia Duggan • Associate Publisher • [email protected]

