Council votes to beautify city

Princeton officials are looking to find ways to beautify their city.

City Council met Tuesday, Nov. 13 to discuss the comprehensive plan, the Scenic City program and other updates.

Joe Helmberger discussed the city’s comprehensive plan, scheduled to be adopted in January. As part of the plan, the city sent out an online survey June 25 through July 10 and collected feedback from 464 members of the community. According to Helmberger, safety along Highway 380, public safety and future growth were the top three issues.

Data revealed that residents want more local choices for entertainment, dining and public social spaces. A priority is preserving the downtown area.

By Morgan Howard • Staff Writer • [email protected]

For the full story see the Nov. 22 edition or subscribe online.