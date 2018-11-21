Giving thanks for those who serve

As Thanksgiving is celebrated, families across the nation are thankful for many different things.

For the Cossey family in Princeton, this Thanksgiving, they are especially thankful for their husband and dad, Aaron Cossey, who serves in the United States Army and recently returned home after a deployment in Afghanistan.

Nora Cossey, 5, and mom, Marie Cossey are no stranger to sacrifices made by military families and neither is Captain Cossey.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

