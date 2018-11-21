School zone, bus safety paramount as year continues

With an increase in students being hit across the nation after exiting school buses, the Princeton Police Department is reminding drivers to stop for school buses.

When the red lights on a school bus are flashing, indicating a student is loading or unloading, it is illegal to pass the bus from any direction, whether following or meeting, as long as the road does not have a divided median.

The no passing law even applies on Hwy. 380 because the roadway is not divided by a raised median or grassy area.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

