Angel tree adoptions continue through Dec. 10

Deadlines for Princeton’s Angel Tree program are quickly approaching and the Lions Club is asking for the community’s help to provide a great Christmas for kids.

Applications are being accepted on each Princeton campus for children who can benefit from this charitable effort. These will be verified using information from the free and reduced meal program, as well as recommendations from counselors regarding new circumstances.

According to Superintendent Philip Anthony, there are hundreds of students who might go without Christmas if it weren’t for the efforts of the Lions Club.

“There’s no other civic organization besides the Lions Club that is set up to help and target the Princeton area exclusively,” he said. “For the past 10 years, we’ve always been able to assist every eligible applicant.”

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

