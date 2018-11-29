Huddleston to become a daycare, CATE center in 2019

Construction documents have been launched in order to turn Huddleston Intermediate School into a daycare center and expanding the Career and Technology Education (CATE) center.

Huddleston Intermediate School, which currently contains sixth grade only, will be transformed into a daycare center to be utilized by PISD employees and students, if needed. Sixth grade will be placed into both Clark Junior High School and Southard Junior High when opened in the fall.

Currently, PISD has a daycare center known as Panther Cub daycare located behind Godwin Elementary School in portable classrooms.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

