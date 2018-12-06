Bearly asleep: Teddy bears take over Smith Elementary School

There’s no better way to learn about the letter B than to bring a few bears to life. And that’s exactly what happened at Smith Elementary as the kindergarten students brought their stuffed animals for a sleep over and they took over the school.

Kindergarten lead teacher Michelle McCord got the idea for a bear sleepover when she attended a Frog Street Press workshop, and she and her co-workers have been doing it for their students for the last 25 years.

“The students bring their bears on Thursday, and we learn about the letter B and all about bears,” she said. “And then the bears spend the night, and school ‘magic’ takes over.”

According to McCord, there’s quite a bit of buildup to prepare for the bears and the ensuing chaos caused when the bears take over.

By Jean Ann Collins • Contributing Writer • [email protected]

For the complete story see the Dec. 6 issue or subscribe online.