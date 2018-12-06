Bullying incident under investigation

After a video of bullying was released on social media involving junior high students at Clark Junior High School, school authorities and the police department are investigating the incident.

“We have seen the video and have taken the matter seriously. However, we need to clarify a few things. The students have been identified, and it is important to note there was not a special needs student involved. In addition, this was at Clark Jr. High school, not at Princeton High School,” PISD Communication Coordinator Jean Ann Collins said in a statement released by the district.

All students involved have been disciplined according to district policy.

“Princeton ISD strives to provide a safe and secure environment for our students. We take a proactive approach to prevent this type of behavior, however, when an incident does occur, we take appropriate measures. Consequences are in place to correct and address any and all future occurrences,” Superintendent Phil Anthony said.

More information regarding this story will be published as it becomes available.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

