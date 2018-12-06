Grapplin’ glory: Princeton wins matches in dual, tournament

Princeton wrestling saw plenty of action on the road.

They began with a dual at The Colony at then traveled to the Liberty Throwdown at Frisco Liberty High School.

“Varsity faced some of the best competition in the state. We showed well, gave as much fight as we got,” PHS head coach Ryan Delavergne said about Liberty. “Most importantly we learned where we can improve.”

The varsity Lady Panthers defeated Byron Nelson 42-12 and Frisco Lebanon Trail 48-12, and fell to Frisco Liberty 42-12. There were four rounds and Princeton had a bye in the third.

According to Delavergne, Riley Morrison, currently ranked third, avenged an overtime loss in state last season with a win over the top ranked girls in the 102-pound weight class.

