Hwy. 380 median under construction

Those who have traveled along Highway 380 recently may have noticed increased traffic and a construction project currently underway west of Princeton.

The project includes a 5-foot concrete median, which is being built where the center turn lane is currently located.

According to TxDOT, the median will eventually extend from FM 1827 (New Hope Road) to CR 985 in Princeton, right before Lake Lavon.

“We are very pleased that TxDOT is finally moving on the project. We hope it will save lives along with beautifying the city,” City Manager Derek Borg said.

In Princeton, the city has worked with TxDOT to beautify its portion of the median including stamped concrete and landscaping.

Work for the project began on the McKinney end in October as concrete traffic barriers were put into place to protect construction workers and placing portable message signs for detours and traffic shifts.

The 8.410 mile-long project is scheduled to be completed in September 2019 and is being completed by Altus Construction at a cost of $5,260,480.

While construction is taking place, traffic is being impacted as various lanes are being closed.

A detour map has been released by the city of Princeton to aid drivers. However, official detours will be put into place via signage from TxDOT.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

