Parent arrested for throwing coffee on educator

Last week, a parent was arrested at Princeton High School after allegedly assaulting an educator by throwing hot coffee at her face.

According to information released by the Princeton Police Department, School Resource Officer Isidro Trevino received a call from a teacher at the Special Programs building requesting the officer responds immediately because of an irate parent. The call occurred around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28.

Director of Special Programs Liz Goen was waiting at the building for the officer and advised that a parent had thrown hot coffee at her. The coffee made contact with the right side of her face and neck, along with her clothes, the report stated.

Amanda Leigh Donnelly, 31, identified as the parent who threw the coffee, was immediately placed under arrest by Officer Trevino on a charge of assault on a public servant, a Third Degree felony.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the full story see the Dec. 6 issue or subscribe online.