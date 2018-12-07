Christmas parade, tree lighting rescheduled to Tuesday

As December rolls in with full force so do myriad Holiday events around Farmersville, Princeton and the DFW metroplex.

Princeton

Princeton’s downtown area will come to life Tuesday, Dec. 11 as the town’s first-ever Christmas parade takes place. Events were originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 8, however, due to inclement weather events were moved.

Myriad events, both by the city of Princeton and the Princeton Chamber of Commerce, are scheduled.

Starting at 5 p.m., free ice skating is being provided by the city near the downtown Veterans Memorial Park. According to Community Relations Coordinator Stephanie O’Brien, a 30- by 40-foot ice rink will be placed and ice skates will be provided at no charge.

Feed the Community will also begin at 5 p.m. and is being hosted by city of Princeton Public Works. Citizens will get a free meal including hotdogs, chips and drinks served by public works employees.

The meal is while supplies last so citizens are encouraged to get there early. Also, citizens are being asked to donate one new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots.

At 6 p.m., the Christmas parade will traverse around the area utilizing the same route as the Homecoming parade. This year’s theme is ‘Santa Claus is coming to town.’

After the parade concludes, the jazz band and choir will perform at 7 p.m. and at 7:15 p.m. Santa will arrive at the downtown park.

Parents are invited to take photos of their children with Santa.

At 7:30 p.m. the tree lighting ceremony will commence, adding even more to the Christmas spirit as Santa lights the tree.

Farmersville

A whole slew of activities are scheduled to take place in Farmersville this weekend.

Breakfast with Santa will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Farmersville High School Saturday, Dec. 8.

The events is sponsored by the Farmersville High School Farmerettes Drill Team and National Honor Society.

Breakfast is $5. There will also be a craft fair from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the high school.

The Farmersville Historical Society will have its annual Christmas Tour of Homes from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.

The tour features three historic homes, all conveniently located on College Street within walking distance of the square. Tickets for admission to all three homes may be purchased at any of the three tour locations for $5.

Homes include the Bain-Honaker House built in 1865, the Murchison-Honaker House built in 1870 and the Honaker-Holsonbake House built in 1893.

Both the Bain-Honaker House and the Honaker-Holsonbake House are Recorded Texas Historic Landmarks and all three houses will be decorated for Christmas. The Bain-Honaker House decorations will feature the theme of ‘Christmas Angels’ and the Murchison-Honaker House, in addition to Christmas décor, will also display the pen-and-ink drawings to be featured in the Historical Society 2019 Calendar. Local artist Darby LaGrave illustrated these drawings of Farmersville historic locations.

The Bain-Honaker House is owned by the Farmersville Historical Society, the Murchison-Honaker House by Dwain and Allison Mathers and the Honaker-Holsonbake House by Jim and Linda Foy.

For more information about the tour call 214-728-3611.

Also on Dec. 8, Farmersville’s annual Christmas Parade will traverse around the square at 7 p.m.

Entries will include floats, motorized, walking and marching groups and equestrian groups. The parade is free to enter and can be done through the Farmersville Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.farmersvillechamber.com.

This year’s theme is ‘Christmas Vacation.’ Signups can be done online through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5 or in person at the parade lineup on Farmersville Parkway starting at 5 p.m. the day of the parade.

The chamber is sponsoring a window decorating contest for businesses, also embracing the ‘Christmas Vacation’ theme. Windows will be judged from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.

Those entering the window contest need to contact the chamber at 972-782-6533 to tell them they are participating in the contest.

During parade day, several downtown merchants including The Hay Loft and Red Door Antiques will be hosting a silent auction to benefit the Angel Tree project.

Santa will also be available for photos from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Simplexity. Parents are invited to stop by with their children to take photos of their own at the downtown business located at 119 S. Main Street.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will be hosting a live nativity presentation Saturday, Dec. 15 with refreshments and narration.

The event includes a chance to sing and listen to Christmas carols along with petting the animals at 6:40 p.m. and the live nativity will begin at 7 p.m.

The free event will be held at 513 Sycamore Street in Farmersville.

Participants are encouraged to dress warmly and bring blankets and lawn chairs.

For those interested in holiday music, there are several opportunities to attend churches for Christmas musicals.

First Baptist Church of Farmersville will be performing its Christmas musical Sunday, Dec. 9 for both the 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services. Music will be performed by the church’s Christmas choir, orchestra and children’s choir.

First United Methodist Church will also be hosting a Christmas Cantata Sunday, Dec. 16.

Music will be performed by the church’s adult choir and assorted soloists.

DFW holiday activities

Many other holiday events throughout Collin County are also on tap.

The city of Murphy will welcome the holiday season Thursday, Dec. 6 with the 10th annual Christmas in the park at City Hall.

Festivities open at 5:30 p.m. with a unique mini-parade of walkers, wagons, bicycles, golf carts, ATVs and other small motorized or non-motorized vehicles adorned with twinkling lights. The parade starts at the fire station and follows the sidewalk that skirts the pond.

The parade’s conclusion triggers the start of the annual festival, with the lighting of the community Christmas tree.

Along with the parade and tree lighting, the celebration features live reindeer, marshmallow and banana roasting, food and craft vendors, local choir music, and each family gets one photo with Santa. A variety of food vendors will sell dinner items.

Holiday wagon rides are also on tap in Greenville through the Park Street Historical Society.

The wagon rides are $10 per person, which includes a beverage and snack. On the horse drawn wagon participants are taken down the historical Park Street to look at Christmas lights.

Rides run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 and Dec. 21 and Dec. 22.

Tickets and rides can be purchased at Park Street Baptist Church located at 2205 Park St. in Greenville.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe in print or online.