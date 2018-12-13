Downtown vision project results presented at meeting

A vision for downtown was the topic of conversation by city council at a recent meeting.

An update about the project was presented at the Monday, Dec. 10 city council meeting from Kimley-Horn, the firm the city uses for planning and engineering.

The downtown vision project is being funded through the Princeton Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and public input has been sought at several different open houses and online through surveys.

Drew Bronner with Kimley-Horn explained that citizens indicated that they wanted restaurants with outdoor patio areas, town events that tie into the businesses and a Main Street feel with historic components.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

